Gov. DeWine pushes for continued caution over holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. DeWine is thanking Ohioans who chose to exercise caution over Thanksgiving as cases of COVID-19 in the region continue to grow, but not at the rates feared ahead of the holiday. At the same time, the governor spent much of his Monday briefing repeating concerns over another feared spike due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

According to the governor, data shows that Ohioans pulled back their usual holiday travel over Thanksgiving, lowering the number of expected contacts and keeping the numbers at a steady — though still alarming — rate. Monday’s numbers showed just over 6,500 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 381 new hospitalizations and 75 new deaths. Recorded deaths over the course of the pandemic in Ohio topped 8,000 over the weekend.

That number is below the average daily case rate over the last three weeks, which has reached nearly 10,000 per day. Despite that dip, the governor warned Ohioans to continue practicing vigilance over the holiday season as health officials cite concern that lax adherence to masking and social distancing during the usual family gatherings could lead to a new spike in those cases.

These next several weeks will be the toughest yet, and we can't afford to overwhelm our hospitals with a flood of new #COVID19 cases from the holidays. If you are an employer whose employees can work from home, now is the time. #StaySafeOhio #MasksOnOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/xZlW5IlhtG — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 21, 2020

In a tweet on Monday, the governor said that the next several weeks will be some of the toughest yet for Ohio, citing the need to keep numbers down so as to keep from overwhelming hospitals in the state. The governor made these pleas as Ohio continues the early rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccines. Some nursing home residents were able to receive their first doses on Monday and others will soon receive their own. A larger rollout to the general population is likely to take months.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.