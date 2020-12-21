Advertisement

Honoring officer’s memory by helping local animals

The Lucas County Pit Crew and Sylvania Police are helping animals in honor of Officer Mike Shaw, who died this fall.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special donation to honor the memory of a Sylvania police officer. It’s a gift that will help people and their pets in Sylvania and Sylvania Township for years to come.

Officer Mike Shaw was part of the Sylvania Police Department for nearly 20 years. He loved animals and helped the Lucas County Pit Crew on a number of occasions. He died this fall. Jean Keating, founder and Executive Director of the rescue, wanted to find a good way to honor his legacy.

“He was a kind and gentle man, and he loved animals,” says Keating. “We got both departments a couple of microchip scanners, some leashes, and treats to help them get pets back to their families as soon as possible. Neither department had scanners, so this should be a big help. We thought this was a perfect way to honor his memory.”

Captain Danilynn Miller of the Sylvania Police Department says this was the perfect way to remember Officer Shaw’s service to the community.

“It really is something that was near and dear to him. He and his family had rescue dogs, he would be very happy with this,” she says.

In turn, the Sylvania officers surprised the Pit Crew with a gift to help a couple dogs find a forever home. They donated money to sponsor two adoptions in memory of Officer Shaw.

To learn more visit lucascountypitcrew.com.

The goal is to also host a microchip clinic next year in Sylvania in memory of Officer Shaw.

