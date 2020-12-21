Overton charged in weekend shooting death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been charged with murder after police found a woman dead from at least one gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Andre Overton, 21, was charged with murder on Sunday. He was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Mason around 4:18 p.m. They found Daneajia Smith suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Toledo Police, it’s the 58th homicide of the year. The record number for homicides in Toledo is 60, set in 1980.

Overton appeared in court Monday, where his bond was set at $1 million. He will return to court on December 28.

