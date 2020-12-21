Preparing for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Following approval from the FDA and CDC, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to Northwest Ohio, and multiple health departments and hospitals are all expecting shipments.

“We’re anticipating we’ll be able to move all the doses we receive each week that’s our plan,” says Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison from the Wood County Health Department, where they are scheduled to receive 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine sometime between Monday, December 21st and Wednesday, December 23rd. “We’re going to be working to prioritize administration to EMS staff, hospital staff as well as all the others listed there, from urgent cares to our group homes and the staff who support them.”

The department will also be coordinating with the organizations that will be receiving doses on how to pick them up or if they would like them administered at the department.

“In Wood County, we’re fortunate that our long-term care facilities are connected to the federal program so they’re going to be served through that side, which gives us the opportunity to focus on the remaining members of that tier 1A group,” adds Robison.

Researchers at Bowling Green State University have been working ahead of the vaccine’s arrival.

BGSU’s Chief Clinical Officer Ben Batey says it’s too early to tell if the COVID-19 vaccine will become a yearly campaign like the flu shot, but wants people to know if you do receive it, a second dosage from the same company will need to be scheduled.

In addition, if you happen to feel sick afterward, Batey says that’s a normal bodily response.

“Your immune system is going into work mode and that’s why you’re feeling a little bit run down because it’s building those antibodies we want you to have so that’s why people sometimes feel that way after the flu and why they may feel that way after the COVID-19 vaccination as well. It means the vaccine is working,” explains Batey. “It’s much better to have that day or two days of feeling run down instead of the full-fledged virus.”

