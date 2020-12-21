Advertisement

Rossford drama students turn to radio to keep the show going

The group will perform A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on WRQN at 8pm on December 3rd.
Rossford Drama students perform play on WRQN
Rossford Drama students perform play on WRQN(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Rossford High School Drama Club is changing things up to ensure their winter play goes on despite the pandemic. The solution they’ve come up with is taking them way back to a time before television: radio.

The group will perform A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on WRQN at 8pm on December 3rd.

Students say they are excited that they will reach more people as they spread holiday cheer this season

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A diagnosis of breast, brain, and lung cancer has changed the way Mandy Wexler and her family...
Community members surprise Toledo mom battling stage 4 cancer with a Christmas parade
Two dogs are dead after a fire in Springfield Twp.
Two dogs killed in Springfield Twp. house fire
Today in Washington, lawmakers strike a deal not only for a Covid stimulus plan, but also to...
Lawmakers reach deal for COVID-19 relief
Trooper Nick Palmer can be seen on dashcam leading a 5-year-old girl to safety after she was...
Dashcam shows troopers rescuing abducted 5-year-old
Blessings in Disguise surprise shoppers at Aldi
Blessings in Disguise surprise shoppers at Aldi

Latest News

The donation was made in memory of Sylvania police officer Michael Shaw
Microchip scanners donated to police departments in memory of Sylvania officer
He loved animals and so a local rescue that he helped donated items to two departments to help...
Honoring officer’s memory by helping local animals
Gov. DeWine pushes for continued caution over holidays
The Christmas Chariot brings joy to families
A local family spreads holiday joy with their sparkling Christmas camper