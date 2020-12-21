Rossford drama students turn to radio to keep the show going
The group will perform A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on WRQN at 8pm on December 3rd.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Rossford High School Drama Club is changing things up to ensure their winter play goes on despite the pandemic. The solution they’ve come up with is taking them way back to a time before television: radio.
Students say they are excited that they will reach more people as they spread holiday cheer this season
