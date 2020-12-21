Rossford drama students turn to radio to keep the show going

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Rossford High School Drama Club is changing things up to ensure their winter play goes on despite the pandemic. The solution they’ve come up with is taking them way back to a time before television: radio.

The group will perform A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on WRQN at 8pm on December 3rd.

Students say they are excited that they will reach more people as they spread holiday cheer this season

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.