Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history over the last month when she became the first woman to play and score in a Power Five conference football game.

Now, her jersey has a home in the College Football Hall of Fame.

“Congrats Sarah and thank you for entrusting us with the safe keeping of this rich piece of history!” said a tweet from the hall.

On display @cfbhall is the uniform of @VandyFootball kicker @SarahFuller_27; who made history as the first female to play and score in a Power 5 college football game. Congrats Sarah and thank you for entrusting us with the safe keeping of this rich piece of history! #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Dy79gJJnZ6 — College Football Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) December 18, 2020

Fuller kicked two extra points in Vanderbilt’s 42-17 loss to Tennessee on Dec. 12. She made her college football debut two weeks earlier when she kicked off to Missouri on Nov. 28.

She was initially added to the team as Vanderbilt’s other kickers tested positive for coronavirus, but Fuller remained with the Commodores even as they came back from quarantine.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, who had a daughter earlier this year, said having her on the team was awesome.

“She’s obviously a winner,” Pruitt said of Fuller. “And she walked up there and kicked it right through. So I just think it says a whole lot about her and really, kind of her fortitude to be brave enough to go do this.”

No woman before Fuller had appeared in an SEC game or for any Power Five team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score in college football with two extra points for Willamette of NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.

Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003.

April Goss was the second, with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.

