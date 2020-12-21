TFRD responding to fire at Libbey manufacturing

Advertisement

Toledo Fire responded to a fire at the Libbey manufacturing plant Monday, Dec. 21.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire units are responding Monday morning to a fire at the Libbey Glass factory on Buckeye Street in North Toledo.

Toledo Fire dispatch confirmed crews are on the scene but was unaware of the severity. Reports said the roof is on fire.

According to a tweet from Toledo Fire, there have been no reports of injuries. There were also large scale evacuations of the building.

