Veterans Home in Sandusky among first to get COVID vaccine

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 vaccine is working its way through Ohio. Residents at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky were some of the first seniors in the entire state to get the vaccine.

Nursing homes weren’t supposed to get the vaccine until next week, but the CDC invited Ohio to participate in an early launch of the program. On Friday, ten long-term care facilities became the first in the state to get the shots, including the veterans’ home in Sandusky.

So what does it feel like to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

“I feel great,” said Veterans Home resident Douglas Williams.

“I just got it in this arm. Feeling fine, feeling great,” said Veterans Home resident Melvin Smith

“It was too cool, man,” said Veterans Home resident Michael Jackson.

Jackson, a Vietnam veteran, was the first at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky to get the vaccine Friday morning.

“Because I don’t believe it’s a hoax. This is the real stuff. I was in combat, so I’m good at saving myself if I can help it,” said Jackson.

Some got it because they miss loved ones.

“I want to be able to get out and see my family. I haven’t seen my family. I have 11 great-grandchildren. I’ve got six grandchildren and a son and a daughter,” said Smith.

Williams, an Army veteran, wanted to show other African Americans that the science in this vaccine is sound.

“As a black citizen, there are so many of us that have a founded fear or mistrust in the government in vaccination based on history,” said Williams.

As the vaccine became a reality, the staff at the Veterans home noticed a difference in the mood.

“A big uptick in happiness. People feeling like we can return to some sort of normalcy in the future,” said Veterans Home Superintendent Terry Prince.

The second dose of the vaccine will be coming for people next month. So that will be the point when so many here can return to see their families.

