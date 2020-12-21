Advertisement

Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It’s a bittersweet birth for the staff at Zoo Miami. Zoo members are taking care of this baby giant anteater after its mother rejected the newborn.

Staff found the baby, believed to be a male, in a corner of its holding area on one of the coldest nights of the year.

But it appears this little guy is a fighter.

The zoo’s hospital has been feeding him through a tube and bottle, and he is becoming stronger and more active by the day.

He was born on Dec. 8, so it’s been several days now of constant feedings and tender-loving care.

In the early morning of 12/8, Laura, a 7 year old giant anteater, gave birth! Unfortunately, it was on one of the...

Posted by Zoo Miami on Friday, December 18, 2020

The medical staff at the zoo is cautiously optimistic that the baby has overcome the most serious challenges and that his health will continue to improve.

Giant anteaters are the largest of the four species of anteaters and can grow as long as 8 feet.

They also have 2-foot long tongues that can lick up 150 ants and termites per minute.

