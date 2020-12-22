Advertisement

12/22/20: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

A close call on heavy snow Thursday-Friday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, lows in the lower 30s. WEDNESDAY: Warm and windy, chance of evening rain showers, highs in the lower 50s. THURSDAY: AM rain and snow, moving to the east during the day, no accumulation of snow west of I-75 with 1-3″ possible east of I-75. Temps falling from the mid 30s into the mid 20s. FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Snow showers likely, light snow accumulations possible, cold and windy, highs in the lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits.

