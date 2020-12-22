Advertisement

December 22nd Weather Forecast

Christmas Eve Rain & Snow Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy this morning with a few rays of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 30s. Wednesday will be warm and windy. Winds out of the south at 20-25 mph could gust as high as 40 mph by the afternoon. After some sunshine early, clouds will return for the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be in the low 50s. Light rain is possible after 7pm. Showers are likely after midnight. Rain will likely switch to snow around daybreak on Christmas Eve (Thursday). An inch or less of snow is expected for most of the area, but 1-3″ of snow is expected for our eastern counties. Temperatures will drop into the 20s. Christmas Day will bring the coldest air of the season so far. Highs will be in the low 20s with a wind chill in the single digits. Scattered snow showers are likely with an inch or less of snow expected.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the family to raise awareness and collect donations...
Wauseon woman wants justice for slain Siberian Huskies
Toledo Fire responded to a fire at the Libbey manufacturing plant Monday, Dec. 21.
TFRD responding to fire at Libbey manufacturing
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump
Andre Overton is charged with murder for a shooting on Dec. 19.
Overton charged in weekend shooting death
Today in Washington, lawmakers strike a deal not only for a Covid stimulus plan, but also to...
Lawmakers reach deal for COVID-19 relief

Latest News

December 22nd Weather Forecast
December 22nd Weather Forecast
12/21/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/21/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/21/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/21/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
12/21/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/21/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast