December 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy this morning with a few rays of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 30s. Wednesday will be warm and windy. Winds out of the south at 20-25 mph could gust as high as 40 mph by the afternoon. After some sunshine early, clouds will return for the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be in the low 50s. Light rain is possible after 7pm. Showers are likely after midnight. Rain will likely switch to snow around daybreak on Christmas Eve (Thursday). An inch or less of snow is expected for most of the area, but 1-3″ of snow is expected for our eastern counties. Temperatures will drop into the 20s. Christmas Day will bring the coldest air of the season so far. Highs will be in the low 20s with a wind chill in the single digits. Scattered snow showers are likely with an inch or less of snow expected.

