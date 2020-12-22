Advertisement

Do it for Delly: Couple continues to make an impact in son’s honor

Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation has collected more than 100 coats for families in need
By Kristian Brown
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Delroy Chance was a Central Catholic football coach who loved to make an impact on kids.

He died suddenly in 2018. Delroy made it his mission to give back to kids in the city, and that mission continues to go forward through the Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation.

Over the years, Delroy’s family has collected and donated thousands of cleats and football accessories to kids who want to play football but can’t afford it.

Today, the family made another warm and kind gesture as the Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation gave away more than 100 coats to families in need across Toledo. They made a donation to Family House, a Toledo Shelter that helps families get back on their feet.

