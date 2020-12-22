Helping Hands gives out free Christmas dinners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year around the holidays, we’re reminded about how many in our community are in need. Despite the pandemic, there are still organizations giving back.

Helping Hands of St. Louis, a ministry of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Toledo, is giving away free Christmas meals on Tuesday. The charity gives away lunches every day, but today, they will be full hot ham dinners, complete with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and dinner rolls.

Although meals are usually eaten communally, this year they will have to be taken in a grab and go fashion.

This will be Kweazy Vice’s first time getting Helping Hands’ Christmas meal. He has regularly gotten the group’s lunches lately.

“It would be a comeback on you like it’s going to be a bigger chance to make something of yourself ... because nobody really does that for anybody and so at least somebody is really trying to help,” says Vice.

The charity is preparing 350 meals, and the executive director says that if they run out, staff is ready to start making sandwiches.

This is the third year that Annabel Roper’s family has received Helping Hands’ Christmas dinners. Her family also benefits from daily lunches.

“It’s been good because you’re with family, and then you come over here and you’re with friends or you’re with the outside people ... It means a lot that they’re helping the homeless and the community come together and eat,” says Roper.

The meals will be given away from 10:30-12:30 Tuesday at 443 6th Street in Toledo.

