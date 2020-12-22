Advertisement

Judge blocks fees set by tainted Ohio nuclear bailout law

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower...
FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A federal court docket showed that "plea agreements" were filed Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 for defendants Jeffrey Longstreth, a longtime political adviser, and Juan Cespedes, a lobbyist described by investigators as a "key middleman" in a $60 million bribery case also involving ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder alleged to have helped prop up this aging nuclear power plant and the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in North Perry, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WTVG) — A central Ohio judge on Monday blocked the subsidies from a $1 billion nuclear bailout law at the center of a $60 million bribery probe.

Franklin County Judge Chris Brown sided with Republican Attorney General Dave Yost and the cities of Cincinnati and Columbus in granting a preliminary injunction that would block the subsidies that were set to be added to every electric bill in the state starting Jan. 1. His decision came as state lawmakers scrambled to decide the fate of the bailout law and nominees were chosen to succeed a utility regulator who resigned amid the investigation.

“Today’s ruling proves that the powerful can be held accountable and that corruption will be rooted out,” said Yost in a statement on Monday. “Everybody who pays an electric bill whether for their own home or a job-sustaining manufacturer, is the winner today. Your pocket will not be picked.”

