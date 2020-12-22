Judge blocks fees set by tainted Ohio nuclear bailout law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WTVG) — A central Ohio judge on Monday blocked the subsidies from a $1 billion nuclear bailout law at the center of a $60 million bribery probe.

Franklin County Judge Chris Brown sided with Republican Attorney General Dave Yost and the cities of Cincinnati and Columbus in granting a preliminary injunction that would block the subsidies that were set to be added to every electric bill in the state starting Jan. 1. His decision came as state lawmakers scrambled to decide the fate of the bailout law and nominees were chosen to succeed a utility regulator who resigned amid the investigation.

“Today’s ruling proves that the powerful can be held accountable and that corruption will be rooted out,” said Yost in a statement on Monday. “Everybody who pays an electric bill whether for their own home or a job-sustaining manufacturer, is the winner today. Your pocket will not be picked.”