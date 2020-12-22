Local family asks for support to bury young father

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A local father battling liver disease for most of his life has passed away leaving a wife and three little ones behind.

Through their grief, the family is asking for support from the community to pay for this young dad’s funeral.

31 year old Isiah Brown developed a liver condition as a child.

He had three transplants but recently declined and needed another.

Before he could get that much-needed transplant, Isiah made his transition.

His mom says he was a warrior.

“Even when he had his first liver transplant. He would always say, he wasn’t afraid or anything. He would say okay go ahead get it over with. Whatever the procedure was he would be like go on ahead and get it over with,” shares Patricia Brown.

Patty says her youngest son was always looking to help others despite his health concerns and she’s hoping that energy will be returned by the community to help lay him to rest.

“He left his wife a gift. She’s pregnant. So I would like for her to not worry for a while. And for us to put him away for his final resting time,” says Brown.

So far the family has raised about five-thousand dollars through a Go-fundme page, but they are hoping more people will step forward to make a love donation for Isiah Brown’s funeral and his family’s care.

If you’d like to donate, we have a link:

https://gf.me/u/za32hs

