Advertisement

Local family asks for support to bury young father

Family asks for help with burying young father
Family asks for help with burying young father(yvette brown (Custom credit) | yvette brown facebook)
By Erica Murphy
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A local father battling liver disease for most of his life has passed away leaving a wife and three little ones behind.

Through their grief, the family is asking for support from the community to pay for this young dad’s funeral.

31 year old Isiah Brown developed a liver condition as a child.

He had three transplants but recently declined and needed another.

Before he could get that much-needed transplant, Isiah made his transition.

His mom says he was a warrior.

“Even when he had his first liver transplant. He would always say, he wasn’t afraid or anything. He would say okay go ahead get it over with. Whatever the procedure was he would be like go on ahead and get it over with,” shares Patricia Brown.

Patty says her youngest son was always looking to help others despite his health concerns and she’s hoping that energy will be returned by the community to help lay him to rest.

“He left his wife a gift. She’s pregnant. So I would like for her to not worry for a while. And for us to put him away for his final resting time,” says Brown.

So far the family has raised about five-thousand dollars through a Go-fundme page, but they are hoping more people will step forward to make a love donation for Isiah Brown’s funeral and his family’s care.

If you’d like to donate, we have a link:

https://gf.me/u/za32hs

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the family to raise awareness and collect donations...
Wauseon woman wants justice for slain Siberian Huskies
Toledo Fire responded to a fire at the Libbey manufacturing plant Monday, Dec. 21.
TFRD called out twice to Libbey manufacturing plant on Monday
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Andre Overton is charged with murder for a shooting on Dec. 19.
Overton charged in weekend shooting death
Gov. DeWine pushes for continued caution over holidays

Latest News

Toledo skyline at dusk.
Toledo leaders announce formation of COVID vaccine project
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Suspect throws coffee in clerk’s face during robbery
Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio.
Mud Hens, Walleye offering fan cutouts for home games