Lyons EMT uses her own struggles to give better support for patients, families

She’s been working as an EMT for more than a decade, but life as a first responder has been hers since she was just weeks old.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYONS, Ohio (WTVG) - The desire to help others is in her blood.

Dani Peebles tells 13abc: “I grew up in the fire department.” Peebles is an EMT with the Lyons Fire Department. She explains, “My dad retired as Assistant Chief from this department, and I’ve been around it since I was a baby.”

And that’s not an exaggeration. She says, “I remember stories being told of when I was 14 days old and we went by our first plane crash that had happened.”

And for the past eleven years, Peebles has been running to the calls for help in her community. “It’s just always been one of those things that I’ve just always loved.”

She says that’s true, even in some of her darkest times. About a year ago, Peebles lost her mother. “It was definitely difficult because there were a lot of times where we’d have to call the rescue squad for my mom, and I’d have to differentiate between daughter mode and EMT mode,” she explains.

But she says she uses that experience to motivate her, and encourage others.

“I know that this is hard, but it’s going to be okay. It doesn’t get any better, but it does get a little bit easier.”

It’s that passion to be there for others that inspired her cousin, Kori, to nominate her for our first responder of the week. “I wanted everybody to know how fantastic she is. It’s never been a question,” Kori tells 13abc. “This is what she’s wanted to do her whole life and being there for her community is extremely important.”

Peebles says she couldn’t do this job without the support of her family, more important than ever in 2020, and now, during the Christmas season. “I work most Christmases and most Easters and all that stuff, but my family is always supportive and say, ‘nope, we’ll have dinner ready when you get home.”

Dani Peebles: 13abc’s First Responder of the Week. She says, “It’s just something I wouldn’t think twice about doing.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

