Advertisement

Mud Hens, Walleye offering fan cutouts for home games

Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio.
Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The two Toledo professional sports teams are giving fans a chance to be at the game even when they can’t.

The Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye are selling fan cutouts to sit in the stands until fans are allowed to return to the games. They can be purchased for $50 at this link.

Stipulations and rules can be found at the website as well.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the family to raise awareness and collect donations...
Wauseon woman wants justice for slain Siberian Huskies
Toledo Fire responded to a fire at the Libbey manufacturing plant Monday, Dec. 21.
TFRD called out twice to Libbey manufacturing plant on Monday
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Andre Overton is charged with murder for a shooting on Dec. 19.
Overton charged in weekend shooting death
Today in Washington, lawmakers strike a deal not only for a Covid stimulus plan, but also to...
Lawmakers reach deal for COVID-19 relief

Latest News

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Suspect throws coffee in clerk’s face during robbery
Helping Hands is giving them out today.
Helping Hands gives out free Christmas dinners
Helping Hands gives away free Christmas meals
Helping Hands gives away free Christmas meals
Light Up the Holidays!: Maumee
Light Up the Holidays!: Maumee