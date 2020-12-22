Mud Hens, Walleye offering fan cutouts for home games

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The two Toledo professional sports teams are giving fans a chance to be at the game even when they can’t.

The Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye are selling fan cutouts to sit in the stands until fans are allowed to return to the games. They can be purchased for $50 at this link.

Stipulations and rules can be found at the website as well.

