Nationally-known Napoleon business especially hard hit during the pandemic

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - This has been a painful year for small businesses everywhere but one Henry County company is dealing with more challenges than most.

Ice Creations has been in business for more than two decades. The Napoleon-based company does work around the country. In fact, owner Chad Hartson is a world-famous ice carver. But the company has lost a lot of business this year because of the pandemic.

Hartson and another employee were also both seriously injured in two separate car accidents. So another employee started a GoFundMe account to help the business carve out a new beginning in the new year. Katie Borck is the office manager for the company. She’s been laid off because of the COVID crisis., but she wanted to do something to help the company she loves.

“I think people need the work we do now more than ever. It brings a smile to a lot of faces. I wanted to help the company out because we are truly a family here, and that’s what family does, we help each other out,” says Borck.

Others have also helped the Hartson family out. Chad’s wife Mancey says all the kindness has meant the world to them.

“People know we are proud, so they will randomly leave gift cards and say get your kids something for Christmas. It restores your faith in humanity,” says Mancey.

The Hartsons are doing a handful of events this winter with carvers who they contract with. They’ve also increased their ice deliveries to the Amish. But they’re truly operating with a limited crew right now.

The company also does sand sculptures and pumpkin carving, and that work was of course affected by the covid crisis too.

