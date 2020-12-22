Police seek witnesses in death of 82-year-old cyclist

BEDFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who may have witnessed an accident on December 4, after which 82-year-old John Flaminio died.

According to the sheriff’s office, Flaminio was riding his bike along Whiteford Center Road just before 8 AM that day when an unknown SUV attempted to pass him. At the same time, for reasons authorities have not determined, he fell. The SUV left the scene while a passerby stopped to assist.

Flaminio was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he was until his passing on December 14.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was wearing a helmet and reflective gear and traveled the road regularly at the same time of day.

Anyone with information on what may have happened is asked to call 734-240-7557.

