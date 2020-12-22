Saying ‘good riddance’ to 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many of us would agree that 20-20 is a year we’re ready to say ‘good riddance’ to. But what will new years’ eve look like this year? At the heights downtown, the party won’t be the same.

Brian Crooks runs the Renaissance Hotel, where New Year’s Events are hosted at Brim House and The Heights.

“We’ll still have a live band, but no dancing, but it’ll still be just as fun. This year, we’re going to be doing a separate dinner down here at Brim House, a chef’s table dinner. At the Heights, we’re doing, similar to our traditional party, where an all-inclusive ticket will get you your entrée, appetizer, we’ll have a live band up there as well, and Champaign is included as well.”

But COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

Crooks explains, “We’re spacing the tables out, and tickets will only be available for single households and close friends.”

But, unless you’re staying at the hotel, you’ll have to ring in 20-21 at home. “With the curfew in place, we have to shut down at 10:00, but we’ll have a good time until 10:00 and then give everyone enough time to get home and watch the ball drop at home,” says Crooks.

Or you can catch the Walleye Drop, which will be virtual this year.

Kristina Willoughby is the Vice-Chair of the Wylie Walleye Foundation, the group that plans the Walleye Drop. She explains, “Port Clinton is a destination for New Year’s Eve, and now we want to make sure people can make it a destination in their home as well.”

The event draws thousands of people to the streets of downtown Port Clinton every year. But with the curfew and the challenge of social distancing, 2020′s send-off will be streamed. Willoughby tells 13abc, “Honestly, at the end of the day, 2020 has been a big flop. I didn’t think we’d get here. I didn’t think this would still be an issue this far into the year.”

Crooks adds, “We are as excited as everybody else to see 2020 go away.”

For information on the virtual Walleye Drop, visit: http://wyliewalleyefoundation.com/?fbclid=IwAR28ksTzDLHPqPgPU6-ywCXx3oxKvjEV-A6FzINzDBkDG-2KeCT5tAOHQXk

To reserve tickets for events at the Renaissance Hotel, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heights-nye-2021-party-tickets-130588452577?aff=

