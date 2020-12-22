Advertisement

Suspect throws coffee in clerk’s face during robbery

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a robbery suspect who threw hot coffee in a gas station employee’s face during a Saturday night incident.

According to police, an unknown Black male entered the Stop & Go store in the 1300 block of W. Sylvania Ave. He approached the counter to pay for a cup of coffee. The suspect then threw the hot coffee in the clerk’s face before reaching around the counter and grabbing an unknown amount of cash.

The clerk was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital for treatment of possible burns to her face.

