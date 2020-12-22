Sylvania City Council members hear opinions on proposed shooting range

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania City Council is considering a request for a Special Use Permit for a shooting range to operate on Sylvania Avenue.

Midwest Shooting wants to move a business into the former Andersons Market near the intersection of Sylvania and King. According to documents presented to members of the city council, the company wants to have retail items as well as an indoor shooting range.

The proposal has people on both sides fired up. During a Monday night public hearing, those both for and against the idea spoke out. For a majority of those against the shooting range, the biggest complaint was location. Multiple residents voiced concerns about the current site being close to Southview High School, the library, and a neighborhood.

There were also multiple people in support of the range, saying it will promote gun safety and encourage people to learn how to operate or handle a weapon properly. One resident encouraged council members to approve the special use permit so the city of Sylvania could benefit from a vacant space being occupied by a business that is estimated to generate $9M dollars in revenue annually, according to the company.

The owners of Midwest Shooting also formally presented their plan to those in attendance at the meeting, explaining that the range will use state-of-the-art technology and there will be no noise carried outside. Safety is another concern that was addressed with the owners saying that is paramount and a compliance manager, will be on-site at all times.

The deal is now in the hands of Sylvania City Council. In order for the range to operate, the Special Use Permit must be approved. Monday night, council members said they would review the comments and then make a decision. A date for that decision or vote has not been set.

