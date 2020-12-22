Advertisement

TLCHD receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine

Toledo Lucas County Health Department receives its first shipment of Moderna vaccine.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the department announced Tuesday.

The vaccines will be distributed first to health care workers, EMS responders, and people at the greatest risk for severe illness, including health care workers, EMS personnel, and people with developmental disabilities who live in group settings.

The Health Department expects to continue receiving regular vaccine shipments, but it doesn’t know yet how long it will take to administer vaccines to everyone who wishes to receive them as part of the first phase.

Vaccines for COVID-19 are not yet available for the general public. TLCHD will make sure the public is aware of the next phases of vaccine distribution when that information is available.

