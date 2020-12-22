Advertisement

Toledo leaders announce formation of COVID vaccine project

Toledo skyline at dusk.
Toledo skyline at dusk.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Political, medical, and business leaders from Toledo came together Tuesday morning to announce the formation of a project for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Project Victory -- or Project V -- will address the logistics, marketing, and communications regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speakers from Tuesday’s virtual meeting included Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, Neighborhood Health Association Chief Executive Officer Doni Miller, The Andersons Inc. Chief Executive Officer Pat Bowe, and Sean Savage of Savage and Associates.

“This movement, which strives to get at least 70 percent of our population in Toledo and Lucas County vaccinated against COVID-19, appears to be a first of its kind in Ohio,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said in a press release. “This collaboration has brought together dozens of stakeholders from myriad different backgrounds – all of whom are working toward protecting public health, allowing us to safely return to work, spend time with family, go to sporting events, and enjoy social occasions.”

Toledo COVID vaccine

Officials in Toledo announce the formation of a community collaboration to address the logistics, marketing, and communications regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

“We are calling this the V Project for Victory over COVID-19 through Vaccination,” Savage said. “When the pandemic started, Governor Mike DeWine correctly stated ‘we are at war.’ The loss experienced by the world and our community this year has been heartbreaking. Our focus is to bring the entire community together and share the facts about the vaccines through trusted leaders who will lead to defeating COVID-19 and winning this war.”

