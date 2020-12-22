Advertisement

TPD officers help a distressed man off a silo

Police release body cam of officers helping distraught man.
By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s no surprise, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing an increase in depression cases. In fact, mental health agencies report the number of diagnoses has tripled this year. Last week, when Toledo police officers were called out to check the safety of a distraught man, he took off running and climbed a silo on Miami street.

Police say the man was having a mental breakdown. Bodycam video shows officers going up after the 28-year-old man to try and talk him down. Officers were afraid the man might pass out because he had a terrible cut on his hand from punching a window.

“We’re not telling your family that because you’re not going to die man. What we’re going to do we’re going to get you out of here. You’re going to go to the hospital. You’re going to get some help and then we’re going to go from there,” said a Toledo Police Officer.

It took more than 40 minutes for the man to trust the officers. He eventually came down and was taken to a local hospital.

lf you know anyone struggling with mental illness, call the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition (800) 273-8255

