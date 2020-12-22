Wauseon woman wants justice for slain Siberian Huskies

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Lisa Fox and her husband do not have children of their own. Instead, their dogs are their kids. This year, the Fox’s are celebrating Christmas with broken hearts following the deaths of their Siberian Huskies, Brutus and Skye.

“It was a crazy ride with them growing up raising two huskies. It’s not for the weak. Husky owners would know that,” says Fox. “My boys were very special to us. They meant a lot and a lot has been taken from me at this point. It’s hard for our family.”

Back on November 24th, Lisa was getting ready for work when she noticed her dogs were not in their beds in the family’s garage or inside the yard. Brutus and Skye had wandered outside the property before, but this time, they never came home.

“I searched from dawn till dusk,” says Lisa. “Life was unbearable without them. I had to find them. I was driven to find my dogs only to find out 21 days later, by an anonymous phone caller, their demise.”

Lisa was told by the anonymous caller that a local farmer had shot the dogs, claiming they were threatening his livestock. After contacting the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Dog Warden, local law enforcement was able to inform her the livestock owner had confessed to shooting and killing her dogs and burying them in his backyard.

According to the Ohio Revised Code 955.28, a dog may be killed for certain acts.

“a dog that is chasing or approaching in a menacing fashion or apparent attitude of attack, that attempts to bite or otherwise endanger, or that kills or injures a person or a dog that chases, threatens, harasses, injures, or kills livestock, poultry, other domestic animal, or other animal, that is the property of another person, except a cat or another dog, can be killed at the time of that chasing, threatening, harassment, approaching, attempt, killing, or injury.”

“There could’ve been a better way to handle this instead of 21 days of searching and wondering, where are my boys? Are they okay? Are they stolen? Are they hurt?” argues Fox, who says her dogs were both wearing collars with her name, address, and phone number.

Lisa is waiting for the dogs to be exhumed and cremated before they finally come home. In the meantime, she and a family friend created a GoFundMe page to raise awareness about what happened and will be donating the funds to the Fulton County Humane Society.

In the future, Lisa is hoping to get legislation passed that would require a person to notify law enforcement if they shoot and kill another person’s pet. The case is currently under investigation, under the review of the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney. Now, Lisa says, she wants peace and closure.

“I needed something positive to focus on, something other than this horrible darkness that has been brought into our lives by taking two of our family members away from us,” adds Lisa. “Dogs are part of our families and if that happens the owner should not have to go 21 days searching in the woods and screaming their names looking for them.”

