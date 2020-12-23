DeWine: Next round of vaccinations given to older adults, those in school buildings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. DeWine outlined the next round of groups slated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The list includes:

1. People aged 65 and older.

2. Those with severe inherited or developmental disabilities.

3. All those working in school buildings.

During the announcement, the governor said that vaccinating those working in school buildings was part of a plan to return to classrooms statewide by March 1.

The announcement came as law enforcement officers learned that they would not be receiving the vaccine as part of this phase of the roll-out plan. Other first responders, including EMTs, paramedics, and fire services were included in the first set of groups.

The roll-out of the first two COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna began just a few weeks ago and will continue in a phased manner as states, including Ohio, work to build up stores of the vaccines. High-risk populations, including frontline healthcare workers and those in certain congregate care facilities, were the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine. It will likely be months before either is available to the general population.

