Law enforcement officers will not be included in first phase of COVID-19 vaccination

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officers will not be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase of distribution. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner outlined the decision in a letter to law enforcement obtained by 13abc.

In the letter, Commissioner Zgodzinski says that the Ohio Department of Health determined that law enforcement officers did not qualify for the CDC’s Phase 1 A groups, which do include EMTs, paramedics, and other fire service personnel, as well as frontline healthcare workers and certain congregate care facilities.

We are grateful for the innumerable hours and hard work that the Toledo Lucas County Health Dept has provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately the Ohio Dept of Health has decided that law enforcement does not qualify for Phase 1A despite 24/7 encounters with residents. pic.twitter.com/lkxIBrSLVr — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) December 23, 2020

The commissioner did say in the letter that the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Mercy Health plan to include law enforcement in the next vaccination phase, however, the timeline for that next phase is currently unknown.

A letter sent to law enforcement chiefs by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner outlining the decision not to vaccinate police officers in the first round of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. (Toledo-Lucas County Health Department)

