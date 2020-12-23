Law enforcement officers will not be included in first phase of COVID-19 vaccination
The Ohio Department of Health determined that law enforcement officers did not qualify under the CDC’s Phase 1 A distribution.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officers will not be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase of distribution. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner outlined the decision in a letter to law enforcement obtained by 13abc.
In the letter, Commissioner Zgodzinski says that the Ohio Department of Health determined that law enforcement officers did not qualify for the CDC’s Phase 1 A groups, which do include EMTs, paramedics, and other fire service personnel, as well as frontline healthcare workers and certain congregate care facilities.
The commissioner did say in the letter that the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Mercy Health plan to include law enforcement in the next vaccination phase, however, the timeline for that next phase is currently unknown.
