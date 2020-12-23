Local veterinarian helping homeless man and his dog

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If your travels take you down Reynolds Road, you may have spotted a man and his dog by the corner of Heatherdowns.

Matt Gordon and his faithful friend Sam can often be found collecting money to help keep a roof over their heads. When a local veterinarian learned that Sam was in desperate need of medical help he went to work trying to track him down.

In fact, a lot of other people have also been helping Matt with things like paying for a hotel room and taking care of Sam. Matt got a lot of support after a local woman posted the story on Facebook and created a GoFundMe account.

“The kindness of strangers has gotten me through a lot,” says Matt.

Matt is originally from the Defiance area. He says he has always loved dogs. He adds that Sam is his whole world and he is grateful for all the help.

“I wouldn’t be alive without him, to be honest,” he says. “He is pretty much the reason I wake up in the morning. There’s not much else going on in my life other than me and this dog.”

Meagan Price is the Practice Manager at Anthony Wayne Animal Hospital in Maumee. After seeing the story on social media, Meagan shared it with veterinarian Steve Reece. Dr. Reece and his wife got right to work trying to track the two down. They eventually found Matt and Sam at a local hotel.

Dr. Reece started treating Sam’s ear infection right away.

“It’s a bad bacterial infection. We rate them on a scale of 1-4, and his is a four-plus. It is as bad as it gets,” says Dr. Reece.

Dr. Reece hopes others are inspired to help too.

“My big thing in meeting Matt and talking with him is to see what can be done in the long-term to help him,” explains Dr. Reece. “This is all good for the here and now, but like the old saying goes, it’s not about giving a man a fish, it’s about teaching him to fish.”

Sam has been coming into Anthony Wayne for follow-up appointments and laser therapy on his infected ear this week. He will make a full recovery, but he’ll be getting laser treatment and regular check-ups until his infection is cleared up.

