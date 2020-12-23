Mercy College of Ohio graduates new class of frontline workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Mercy College of Ohio has just churned out a new class of frontline workers ready to hit the ground running.

About 70 new nursing school graduates have completed a rigurous two and ahf year program at the school and some already have jobs.

“I was working as a waitress up until the pandemic then in the middle of the pandemic I took a job in the ER at St. Charles over in Oregon. So I’ve been working there about six months now. then I have accepted a job there to start work as an RN as soon as I pass my boards,” says recent grad, Kelsey Sullivan.

Kelsey’s classmate, Alyssa, is heading to work in the ICU at St. Vincents.

She says she feels well-prepared because of the special attention she got at Mercy.

“The teachers all know you so its really personable and they are always there for you,” says Alyssa Buckovitz.

School officials say their students will typically earn between $26-$30 an hour to start in thier new careers.

Kelsey says this is a challenging time but if you work hardit pays off.

“Graduating in the middle of a pandemic is a little intimidating but I’m eager. Some advice would be to have grit. You have to really work hard and you have to really want it,’ shares Sullivan.

If you’d like to learn more about the nursing program at Marecy College of Ohio, click here:

https://mercycollege.edu/academics/nursing-overview

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.