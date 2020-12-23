Murder victim’s family pleads for answers in unsolved homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo murder victim’s family wants answers. On December 22, 2019, just over a month after he was released from prison, Ramon Allen Jr. was shot inside of a house on Sterling Street. He died at the hospital.

A year later, the streets are silent. There are no arrests in the case. Family members put up a billboard in Allen’s honor on the Anthony Wayne Trail and are pleading for someone who knows the killer or anyone that could help bring justice to the case to come forward.

“You can’t tell me that it’s not eating you alive every day,” says Shelly Haas, Allen’s mother. “Anyone with a conscience wouldn’t be able to live that way.”

“Hopefully we get to the bottom of it,” says Ramon Allen, Sr., the victim’s father. “Hopefully, we get some answers.”

Police say they believe someone knows information that could solve the case. If you have any information about this case, call Crimestopper 419-255-1111. You can leave anonymous tips.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.