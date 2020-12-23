Perrysburg recommends hiring Conner as next football coach

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg didn’t have to look far for a familiar face to take over its football program.

On January 4, Bowling Green football coach Dirk Conner is being recommended to the Board of Education to take over the Yellow Jackets program. Once approved, Conner’s coaching contract would begin immediately, and his teaching contract would begin in August.

He will stay on as BG’s athletic director for the rest of the 2020-21 school year. The Bobcats and Perrysburg both play in the Northern Lakes League.

“We’re excited to have Dirk bring his breadth of experience and strong skill set with him as he steps into these key roles for our school district,” Perrysburg High School principal Dr. Michael Short said. “He is an outstanding teacher; he has twice been named Teacher of the Year at BGHS and has taught subjects from Algebra 1 to Honors Trigonometry. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Conner takes over for Matt Kregel, who retired on Oct. 23.

Conner has been the football coach at Bowling Green since 2014, also serving as athletic director since 2017. Since coming to BG, the Bobcats qualified for the state playoffs in five of Conner’s seven seasons.

Conner was the Division III Northwest District Coach of the Year, leading the Bobcats to a district final appearance.

Conner is stepping into some rather large shoes. In 15 seasons under Kregel, Perrysburg went 112-48 with six NLL titles and seven state playoff appearances, including a 13-1 season in 2015 that ended in the Division II state semifinals.

“Coach Kregel established a foundation for Perrysburg football,” Yellow Jackets AD Chuck Jaco said. “Dirk Conner will continue to build on that tradition and winning culture of Yellow Jacket football. I am ecstatic to bring aboard someone who will combine a passion for and knowledge of the game of football with positive mentorship and character development of our student athletes. Taking all of the variables we were looking for in our next head coach, Coach Conner is beyond ready to bleed black and gold for a very long time.”

