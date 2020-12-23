Staff at McLaren St. Luke’s gets COVID vaccine

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Medical professionals and staff at McLaren Saint Luke’s Hospital received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

One arm at a time the staff received one of the 900 does of COVID-19 vaccine. They’ve been through and seen a lot in the last few months and they are sometimes exhausted.

“Just tired. Very tired,” said Jamie Blevins who works in diagnostic services.

She knows people may have questions about the vaccine but there are also plenty of questions about COVID itself.

“I think honestly getting COVID in itself is even worse and we don’t know what will happen later on,” said Blevins.

“I see so many with the COVID and if we can prevent it. That’s the ultimate goal. Some of my closest friends, co-workers have had COVID and have been hospitalized with it,” said Nurse Practitioner Lorrie Elchert.

Elchert got the shot Wednesday. She and the whole staff have taken on new roles these last few months. With no visitors allowed, the staff becomes all the patient has.

“The staff has had to become surrogate family for the patients too so that additional patients and that adds stressors,” said Jill Trosin, Chief Nursing Officer.

Maybe now the staff has one less stress with the vaccine distribution. As this might be the best way to be rid of COIVD.

“I’ve read all the data. I think it’s a very safe immunization to get,” said Elchert.

Many who received the first dose Wednesday have already signed up to get the second dose in January.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.