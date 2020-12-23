Advertisement

Staff at McLaren St. Luke’s gets COVID vaccine

One arm at a time the staff received one of the 900 does of COVID-19 vaccine.
Staff at McLaren St. Luke receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Staff at McLaren St. Luke receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.(WTVG)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Medical professionals and staff at McLaren Saint Luke’s Hospital received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

One arm at a time the staff received one of the 900 does of COVID-19 vaccine. They’ve been through and seen a lot in the last few months and they are sometimes exhausted.

“Just tired. Very tired,” said Jamie Blevins who works in diagnostic services.

She knows people may have questions about the vaccine but there are also plenty of questions about COVID itself.

“I think honestly getting COVID in itself is even worse and we don’t know what will happen later on,” said Blevins.

“I see so many with the COVID and if we can prevent it. That’s the ultimate goal. Some of my closest friends, co-workers have had COVID and have been hospitalized with it,” said Nurse Practitioner Lorrie Elchert.

Elchert got the shot Wednesday. She and the whole staff have taken on new roles these last few months. With no visitors allowed, the staff becomes all the patient has.

“The staff has had to become surrogate family for the patients too so that additional patients and that adds stressors,” said Jill Trosin, Chief Nursing Officer.

Maybe now the staff has one less stress with the vaccine distribution. As this might be the best way to be rid of COIVD.

“I’ve read all the data. I think it’s a very safe immunization to get,” said Elchert.

Many who received the first dose Wednesday have already signed up to get the second dose in January.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the family to raise awareness and collect donations...
Wauseon woman wants justice for slain Siberian Huskies
Isiah Brown, 31, developed a liver condition as a child. He had three transplants but recently...
Local family asks for support to bury young father
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Two men broke into Schmucker's restaurant Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Two Reynolds Rd. restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
In addition to events being canceled, the owner and another ice carver were both seriously...
Nationally-known Napoleon business especially hard hit during the pandemic

Latest News

Matt can often be found asking for help with his dog Sam in south Toledo
Local vet helping homeless man's dog
A Maumee vet is treating the dog's serious ear infection for free
Local veterinarian helping homeless man and his dog
DeWine: Next round of vaccinations given to older adults, those in school buildings
Law enforcement officers will not be included in first phase of COVID-19 vaccination