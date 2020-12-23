Stress of COVID-19, holiday season falling on USPS workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the midst of the holiday season, more people are still awaiting the arrival of late Christmas cards and packages, but Mike Rellinger, branch president of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union Local 204 tells 13abc this is due to lack of sorting equipment and staff available.

“There are a lot of people here working 80 plus hours a week and have been for months,” says Rellinger, who has worked with USPS since 1985. “It has impacted operations. We have a floating average of about 40% of our employees missing per day either with COVID or on quarantine and with the increased volume of 40 to 50 percent, we’re under the gun.”

Unlike past crises where mail sorting could be allocated to other parts of the country, Rellinger says Toledo, like everywhere else, is short on workers, but especially equipment.

“If it hits this building here in Toledo we’re going to get it to you. But we’ve actually had times because of the problems in Detroit with their staffing, we ran out of equipment because equipment is sitting in those facilities full of mail and no one’s available to load or unload it,” explains Rellinger. “We need to bring back most if not all of the equipment to Toledo that was taken from here between 2013 and 2015. We can at least capture our own mail keep it local and get back to the same next-day delivery that we once had.”

This comes on the heels of Ohio Rep. Bob Latta calling for a congressional inquiry into the Michigan Metroplex facility in Detroit and asking for the sorting and processing services to be moved back to the state of Ohio for Northwest Ohio’s mail, specifically, to Toledo, Columbus, or Cleveland.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has yet to respond to Rep. Latta’s letter. However, on the USPS website, a message for citizens states “USPS is experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19. We appreciate your patience and remain committed to delivering the holidays to you.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.