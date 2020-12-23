Two Reynolds Rd. restaurants broken into Wednesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two well-known Toledo restaurants on Reynolds Rd. were broken into Wednesday morning.

According to Toledo Police records, the San Marcos on S. Reynolds was broken into around 3:18 a.m.

And according to a social media post by the restaurant, Schmucker’s on N. Reynolds was broken into around 5 a.m.

Hey Toledo, WE NEED YOUR HELP, again. Toledo is a great community.￼￼ Please help us make it better by identifying the two men that broke into the restaurant this morning at 5 AM.￼ Please Share Posted by Schmucker's Restaurant on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

There is no indication that the two crimes are connected. Toledo Police are still searching for the suspects.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.