Two Reynolds Rd. restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two well-known Toledo restaurants on Reynolds Rd. were broken into Wednesday morning.
According to Toledo Police records, the San Marcos on S. Reynolds was broken into around 3:18 a.m.
And according to a social media post by the restaurant, Schmucker’s on N. Reynolds was broken into around 5 a.m.
There is no indication that the two crimes are connected. Toledo Police are still searching for the suspects.
