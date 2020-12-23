Advertisement

Two Reynolds Rd. restaurants broken into Wednesday morning

Two men broke into Schmucker's restaurant Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Two men broke into Schmucker's restaurant Wednesday, Dec. 23.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two well-known Toledo restaurants on Reynolds Rd. were broken into Wednesday morning.

According to Toledo Police records, the San Marcos on S. Reynolds was broken into around 3:18 a.m.

And according to a social media post by the restaurant, Schmucker’s on N. Reynolds was broken into around 5 a.m.

Hey Toledo, WE NEED YOUR HELP, again. Toledo is a great community.￼￼ Please help us make it better by identifying the two men that broke into the restaurant this morning at 5 AM.￼ Please Share

Posted by Schmucker's Restaurant on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

There is no indication that the two crimes are connected. Toledo Police are still searching for the suspects.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the family to raise awareness and collect donations...
Wauseon woman wants justice for slain Siberian Huskies
Isiah Brown, 31, developed a liver condition as a child. He had three transplants but recently...
Local family asks for support to bury young father
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Toledo skyline at dusk.
Toledo leaders announce formation of COVID vaccine project
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Suspect throws coffee in clerk’s face during robbery

Latest News

Researchers say child abuse is spiking
Child abuse cases spike during pandemic according to new research
Christmas lights
Wood Co. offering prizes for COVID safety video contest
Light up the Holidays!: Sylvania
Light up the Holidays!: Sylvania
Mercy College of Ohio graduates new class of frontline workers