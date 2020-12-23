Advertisement

Wood Co. offering prizes for COVID safety video contest

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - For months, health departments big and small have been pleading with the public to follow COVID safety protocols over the holidays. But the Wood County Health Department is taking a different approach, and trying to make it fun.

There’s a pledge you can take with your family and friends promising to follow safety guidelines. You can also enter any of your own ideas in a video contest. There’s also a quiz you can take to learn how safe your plans are.

“We imagine that Santa is one of your guests, and your goal is to keep him safe and healthy so he can deliver presents, as well as not becoming an asymptomatic carrier so he can infect all the households in the world,” says Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison.

The winner of the video contest will get at least a $1,000 cash prize. All prizes are being donated by local businesses and are currently standing at $1,450. Submissions are due by January 6. Find more information on the department’s website.

