12/24: Dan’s Christmas Eve Forecast
Bitter cold, light snow for Christmas Day
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Baby, it’s cold outside! Single-digit windchills and light snow showers will be our meteorological Christmas present, with actual highs in the mid-20s. Snow totals will remain under 1″ in Toledo. 2-3″ are possible toward Erie/Huron Counties. Saturday will briefly touch the freezing mark, with Sunday warming near 40 degrees -- with a rain/snow mix returning. That next system will kick highs back to the upper 20s for Tuesday.
