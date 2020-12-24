Advertisement

Calif. deputy abandoned as baby donates Christmas gifts to children’s shelter

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California deputy spearheaded a Christmas campaign to bring holiday cheer to children at the shelter that took him in after he was abandoned as a baby.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office filled a room with Christmas presents for the children at Orangewood Children’s Home, a shelter for children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned.

For one deputy, 47-year-old Josh Broadwater, the initiative was personal. As a 1-day-old infant, he was found abandoned in a restroom at an Anaheim gas station. He was wrapped in a blanket with a note attached that read, “Please love me” and was taken to the shelter.

“For me, it really is being where a lot of these kids are, I’ve been there,” Broadwater said. “Anytime we do these toy drives, it’s just something I try to get involved with. This year, I actually volunteered to be in charge of it, at least for our shift, and it was one of those things that it grew and grew and grew and grew to more than I could have ever imagined.”

Broadwater took the sheriff’s annual gift collection to a new level this year, gathering an assortment of 833 gifts, including bikes, balls, dolls and other toys.

“To me, it showed the other side of what we do in law enforcement. Everybody sees one side, but they never get to see this side, that we go out of our way to do things for other people and hopefully make somebody’s Christmas a little bit better,” he said.

