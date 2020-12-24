Advertisement

Dec. 24. 2020: Heather’s Christmas Eve AM Forecast

Turning cold for Christmas, with a dusting to an inch of accumulations possible.
Dec. 24, 2020: Heather's Christmas Eve AM Forecast
Dec. 24, 2020: Heather's Christmas Eve AM Forecast(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Temperatures falling to the upper 20s through the day. Morning wind and rain possible. TONIGHT: Few snow showers and cold. Low 15 with wind chills in the single digits. CHRISTMAS DAY: Scattered snow showers and cold. High 24 with wind chills in the teens. Under an inch of snow for most, especially along and west of I-75.

Most Read

Two men broke into Schmucker's restaurant Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Two Reynolds Rd. restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
DeWine: Next round of vaccinations given to older adults, those in school buildings
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
USPS
Stress of COVID-19, holiday season falling on USPS workers

Latest News

12/23/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/23/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/23/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/23/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
12/23/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/23/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Mild/windy Wednesday, rain/snow overnight... and bitter cold for Christmas! Dan Smith explains.
12/23: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast