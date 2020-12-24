Dec. 24. 2020: Heather’s Christmas Eve AM Forecast
Turning cold for Christmas, with a dusting to an inch of accumulations possible.
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TODAY: Temperatures falling to the upper 20s through the day. Morning wind and rain possible. TONIGHT: Few snow showers and cold. Low 15 with wind chills in the single digits. CHRISTMAS DAY: Scattered snow showers and cold. High 24 with wind chills in the teens. Under an inch of snow for most, especially along and west of I-75.