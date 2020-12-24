Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity helps provide Toledo moms new homes

Several Toledo women got the chance to start a new chapter in their lives In the new homes they helped build with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.
Several Toledo women got the chance to start a new chapter in their lives In the new homes they...
Several Toledo women got the chance to start a new chapter in their lives In the new homes they helped build with the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For Toledo natives Kelly and Cassandra, today is a day they’ll never forget. The two women were handed keys to each of their new homes.

“I’m very excited like I can’t even explain how excited I am,” said Cassandra’s 13-year-old son Jaden.

“I think that this moment speaks volumes of what parents go through for their children to give them a safe home, and that’s what Habitat for Humanity provides,” said new homeowner Kelly. “I’m so grateful.”

In total today three Toledo moms officially became homeowners.

New homeowner Cassandra delivers a thank you speech in front of Maumee Valley Habitat for...
New homeowner Cassandra delivers a thank you speech in front of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity President Michael McIntyre.(Jack Bassett)

For close to two years the women have all been working with Maumee’s Habitat for Humanity taking financial classes on how to manage their money to afford the homes, they also volunteered countless hours with crews to help build their new places.

“For me, there’s nothing more special than our organization proving a pathway for families especially at this time of the year,” said Maumee Valley Habitat For Humanity President Michael McIntyre.

McIntyre explains Habitat for Humanity relies on community support too, organizations like Maumee’s Rotary Club donated time, money, and effort to give the families a place to call their own.

“This is probably one of the best projects that we’ve done because it does incorporate so many other organizations, small business owners, clubs,” said Maumee Rotary Club President Chaz Price.

Habitat for Humanity members emphasize that the houses were not free, Instead, the women got discounted rates along with the tools to manage and afford a place where they can raise their families, for years to come.

“I actually will be paying the mortgage for this,” said Kelly. “I purchased this home from Habitat for Humanity. This isn’t just something they give to you, it’s not a hand out it’s a hand up.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men broke into Schmucker's restaurant Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Two Reynolds Rd. restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
DeWine: Next round of vaccinations given to older adults, those in school buildings
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
USPS
Stress of COVID-19, holiday season falling on USPS workers

Latest News

The Ohio Department of Health determined that law enforcement officers did not qualify under...
Police not included in first vaccine phase
A Toledo firefighter is preparing to retire and was honored with a special reunion during his...
Toledo Firefighter celebrates retirement with life-saving reunion
Matt can often be found asking for help with his dog Sam in south Toledo
Local vet helping homeless man's dog
Staff at McLaren St. Luke receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Staff at McLaren St. Luke’s gets COVID vaccine