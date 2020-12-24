Habitat for Humanity helps provide Toledo moms new homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For Toledo natives Kelly and Cassandra, today is a day they’ll never forget. The two women were handed keys to each of their new homes.

“I’m very excited like I can’t even explain how excited I am,” said Cassandra’s 13-year-old son Jaden.

“I think that this moment speaks volumes of what parents go through for their children to give them a safe home, and that’s what Habitat for Humanity provides,” said new homeowner Kelly. “I’m so grateful.”

In total today three Toledo moms officially became homeowners.

New homeowner Cassandra delivers a thank you speech in front of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity President Michael McIntyre. (Jack Bassett)

For close to two years the women have all been working with Maumee’s Habitat for Humanity taking financial classes on how to manage their money to afford the homes, they also volunteered countless hours with crews to help build their new places.

“For me, there’s nothing more special than our organization proving a pathway for families especially at this time of the year,” said Maumee Valley Habitat For Humanity President Michael McIntyre.

McIntyre explains Habitat for Humanity relies on community support too, organizations like Maumee’s Rotary Club donated time, money, and effort to give the families a place to call their own.

“This is probably one of the best projects that we’ve done because it does incorporate so many other organizations, small business owners, clubs,” said Maumee Rotary Club President Chaz Price.

Habitat for Humanity members emphasize that the houses were not free, Instead, the women got discounted rates along with the tools to manage and afford a place where they can raise their families, for years to come.

“I actually will be paying the mortgage for this,” said Kelly. “I purchased this home from Habitat for Humanity. This isn’t just something they give to you, it’s not a hand out it’s a hand up.”

