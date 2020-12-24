Advertisement

Ohio woman missing since 1945

Grandchildren still searching for answers
Family members are hoping images of Mary Jane Croft VanGilder will provide answers in a search...
Family members are hoping images of Mary Jane Croft VanGilder will provide answers in a search dating back 75 years.(Shelby Police)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, Ohio (WTVG) - Whatever happened to Mary Jane? It’s a question that has haunted one family for decades.

Now, a new investigation aims to shed light on a missing person case dating back to 1945.

Family members are hoping images of Mary Jane Croft VanGilder will provide answers in a search...
Mary Jane Croft VanGilder lived in Plymouth and worked at the Wilkins Air Force Depot in nearby Shelby, Ohio.(Shelby Police)

Mary Jane (Croft) VanGilder moved from Fairmont, West Virginia, to Plymouth, Ohio, during World War Two. She left behind five children, sending them war bonds she earned from her job as a civilian forklift operator at the Wilkins Air Force Depot in Shelby, Ohio.

In 1945, Mary Jane filed for divorce, quit her job, and was never heard from again.

Misty James, who lives in Georgia, and Mindy Wilson, who lives in South Carolina, never met their grandmother. Now, they are hoping new technology could help solve a mystery dating back 75 years.

Mary Jane Croft VanGilder lived in Plymouth and worked at the Wilkins Air Force Depot in nearby...
Photos taken during the WWII era aid in the in the search for what became of Mary Jane Croft VanGilder.(Shelby Police)

“You know, initially I thought that Mary Jane could be a Jane Doe somewhere,” said Det. Adam Turner, who is a graduate of the University of Toledo now with the Shelby, Ohio, Police Department.

Detective Turner has taken up the case, requesting files from the F.B.I. including letters from former director J. Edgar Hoover.

Letters from J. Edgar Hoover, head of the FBI, show correspondence with the Croft-VanGilder...
Letters from J. Edgar Hoover, head of the FBI, show investigators corresponded with the Croft-VanGilder family throughout the 1950s.(FBI Files)

Detective Turner has also started a search for a DNA match. So far, two Jane Doe bodies have been exhumed, one near Dayton and another in Indiana. Detective Turner is still awaiting lab results before potentially moving forward with the exhumation of two other Jane Does.

“If it’s not her, it’s somebody else and there’s going to be a missing person’s case that is solved because of this case,” said Det. Turner.

A handwritten letter from Mary Jane's oldest daughter addressed to the FBI asks for help in the...
A handwritten letter from Mary Jane's oldest daughter addressed to the FBI asks for help in the search for the missing woman.(FBI Files)

If you have any information or if you think you may recognize the woman in the above photos, you can contact the police department in Shelby, Ohio, by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men broke into Schmucker's restaurant Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Two Reynolds Rd. restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
DeWine: Next round of vaccinations given to older adults, those in school buildings
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Law enforcement officers will not be included in first phase of COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Dec. 24, 2020: Heather's Christmas Eve AM Forecast
Dec. 24, 2020: Heather's Christmas Eve AM Forecast
The Ohio Department of Health determined that law enforcement officers did not qualify under...
Police not included in first vaccine phase
Several Toledo women got the chance to start a new chapter in their lives In the new homes they...
Habitat for Humanity helps provide Toledo moms new homes
A Toledo firefighter is preparing to retire and was honored with a special reunion during his...
Toledo Firefighter celebrates retirement with life-saving reunion