Police officer injured while arresting Toledo man accused of domestic violence

Lemonte Bronner was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Toledo Police responded to a domestic violence call and he continued to assault his adult sister.

Police were called to the 330 block of Maple just after 12 p.m. Wednesday. According to the police report, Lemonte Bronner, 18, was threatening family members with a gun.

When they arrived, police separated the people involved and Bronner again started assaulting his adult sister in front of the officers. As an officer attempted to take Bronner to the ground, the officer injured his knee but did not seek medical attention.

During the investigation, police found a stolen Warren Police Department handgun and vest.

Bronner was arrested and charged with domestic violence, assault, and menacing.

