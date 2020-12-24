Advertisement

STARS, Unity UMC give back to community

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local organizations made sure local families who’ve struggled through this year were taken care of.

STARS and Unity United Methodist Church in Northwood gave away free meals and toys to families Wednesday night.

With COVID-19 financially devastating many families this Christmas, organizers said this was a way to give back while promoting and encouraging safety.

elesondra DeRomano, Stars founder

“We know there is a pandemic, but even before the pandemic, this is what we were doing,” Stars founder Elesondra DeRomano said. “This is my passion, this is what I do. I try to help people because I realize when I didn’t have nothing, there were people that were there helping me, and I think that means a lot.”

STARS is a survivor-based organization dedicated to supporting young women who have experienced sex trafficking. Their resource center is based in Toledo, with services available through Unity UMC as well.

