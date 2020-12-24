Advertisement

Toledo Firefighter celebrates retirement with life-saving reunion

Randy Roslin served the City of Toledo for 32 years
By Christina Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 32 years on the job, Randy Roslin, a firefighter with Toledo Fire and Rescue is retiring. Before his final tour ended, there was a special visit from two women who defined his career.

Back on March 6, 2007, Roslin was working and the crew was called out to an apartment fire on Bancroft. Latisha Miller was able to get out with her son, but her two daughters got scared and said they ran back inside. Firefighters cut through a wall and found the sisters, in a nearly lifeless state.

Roslin made the save and then went to the hospital and even purchased presents for the one children’s birthday the day that she was released from the hospital to go home. Nearly14 years later, the women were asked by Roslin’s son to be part of a retirement reunion.

Aireana and Alayza McClellan say without Roslin they would not be alive today and wanted to thank the man that saved their lives.

“He’s a superhero. Superhero and I’ll never forget it,” says Aireana McClellan.

Alayza doesn’t remember much about the fire or what happened during and right after the rescue but she says when she finally came to, the person she saw was Roslin.

Latisha Miller says she is blessed that her children survived and was overcome with emotion seeing Roslin again after all these years.

“I’m so grateful and so happy because he saved my kids life. Without him they wouldn’t be here today,” says Miller.

Roslin says the moment was one that he will never forget.

“I was just looking at their picture last night. I have it on my mantle at home. It’s a once in a lifetime thing to pull somebody out and have them survive.,” says Roslin.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the family to raise awareness and collect donations...
Wauseon woman wants justice for slain Siberian Huskies
Isiah Brown, 31, developed a liver condition as a child. He had three transplants but recently...
Local family asks for support to bury young father
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Two men broke into Schmucker's restaurant Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Two Reynolds Rd. restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
In addition to events being canceled, the owner and another ice carver were both seriously...
Nationally-known Napoleon business especially hard hit during the pandemic

Latest News

Matt can often be found asking for help with his dog Sam in south Toledo
Local vet helping homeless man's dog
Staff at McLaren St. Luke receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Staff at McLaren St. Luke’s gets COVID vaccine
A Maumee vet is treating the dog's serious ear infection for free
Local veterinarian helping homeless man and his dog
DeWine: Next round of vaccinations given to older adults, those in school buildings