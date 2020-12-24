Toledo Firefighter celebrates retirement with life-saving reunion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 32 years on the job, Randy Roslin, a firefighter with Toledo Fire and Rescue is retiring. Before his final tour ended, there was a special visit from two women who defined his career.

Back on March 6, 2007, Roslin was working and the crew was called out to an apartment fire on Bancroft. Latisha Miller was able to get out with her son, but her two daughters got scared and said they ran back inside. Firefighters cut through a wall and found the sisters, in a nearly lifeless state.

Roslin made the save and then went to the hospital and even purchased presents for the one children’s birthday the day that she was released from the hospital to go home. Nearly14 years later, the women were asked by Roslin’s son to be part of a retirement reunion.

Aireana and Alayza McClellan say without Roslin they would not be alive today and wanted to thank the man that saved their lives.

“He’s a superhero. Superhero and I’ll never forget it,” says Aireana McClellan.

Alayza doesn’t remember much about the fire or what happened during and right after the rescue but she says when she finally came to, the person she saw was Roslin.

Latisha Miller says she is blessed that her children survived and was overcome with emotion seeing Roslin again after all these years.

“I’m so grateful and so happy because he saved my kids life. Without him they wouldn’t be here today,” says Miller.

Roslin says the moment was one that he will never forget.

“I was just looking at their picture last night. I have it on my mantle at home. It’s a once in a lifetime thing to pull somebody out and have them survive.,” says Roslin.

