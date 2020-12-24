Angels suprise Toledo veterans with Christmas gifts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two angels surprised two heroes with baskets full of Christmas gifts at the Commons at Garden Lake Apartments.

The heroes are veterans and the angels are with Visiting Angels of Toledo, a group aimed at giving companionship and aid to individuals in need.

“The whole service is so important right now,” said Karen Wills, manager of Toledo’s Visiting Angels branch. “So many people are isolated because of COVID and being able to stay home and safe is the best thing.”

The angels are hand-delivering presents to over 40 local veteran clients just in time before Christmas.

“Some people don’t get a lot for Christmas, but I think it’s just the thought that somebody cares and somebody is thinking about them,” said Wills. “I think that’s the most important part is that they know people care.”

Marine George Lewis was moved to tears by the gesture. After a recent fall and heart attack, the Korean War veteran now relies on the care of Visiting Angels.

“I never expected any of this,” said Lewis. “All I can say is they are angels, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart for what they’ve done.”

Marine George Lewis unwraps his presents in front of Toledo Visiting Angels Manager Karen Wills. (Jack Bassett)

Lewis’s next-door neighbor, US Army veteran Rob Ravrloski also received quite the surprise with Christmas presents of his own.

“You know, all the Visiting Angels that I’ve had, I’ve had nothing but wonderful things to say about them,” said Ravrloski.

Kavroloski and Lewis, like so many this year, are not able to see their family due to the pandemic, but they say the action by the angels still makes things special.

“I really don’t know what to say other than I thank god for the angels,” said Lewis.

