TPD investigating after woman shot in car on Dorr

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was treated by Toledo Fire & Rescue after her car was struck by gunshots early Thursday morning on Dorr near Reynolds.

Police responded the area on a Shot Spotter Alert and several 911 calls. The victim called 911 to report that she had been struck by a bullet while another car chased her and firing a gun at her car on Dorr.

The victim was treated by TFRD and did not require any other treatment for her non-life-threatening injuries.

Toledo Police continue to investigate. There are no known suspects.

