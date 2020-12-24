TPD investigating after woman shot in car on Dorr
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was treated by Toledo Fire & Rescue after her car was struck by gunshots early Thursday morning on Dorr near Reynolds.
Police responded the area on a Shot Spotter Alert and several 911 calls. The victim called 911 to report that she had been struck by a bullet while another car chased her and firing a gun at her car on Dorr.
The victim was treated by TFRD and did not require any other treatment for her non-life-threatening injuries.
Toledo Police continue to investigate. There are no known suspects.
