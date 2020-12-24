Wandering is a life-threatening problem for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - About 220,000 Ohioans have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and experts say thousands more have other forms of dementia. Tens of thousands of them will wander off at some point. Of course in the winter that can be life-threatening or even deadly within a matter of minutes.

Julia Pechlivanos is the Executive Director of the NW Ohio chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“About half the people with dementia will wander off at some point. Only about 30% of people with dementia are in long-term care facilities. That means about 70% of them are wandering away from their homes. The cold weather adds a whole other layer to the problem. People with dementia often don’t feel the cold the way we do, so they may not even be aware they’re freezing,” she says.

There are some simple things you can do to try to cut down on the chances of your loved one wandering off. Have an action plan in place long before you think you may need it, including things like outfitting the doors at your home with alarms, talking to neighbors about the situation so they can help keep an eye on things, and look into GPS tracking devices.

The Alzheimer’s Association is always available to help. The programs and services of the organization are all free. The local office can be reached at (419) 537-1999. The 24/7 National Helpline operates every day of the year at number is (800) 272-3900.

