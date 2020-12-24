Warrant issued for suspect who allegedly shot at a home twice Thursday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Devan Calbert after he allegedly fired a gun at a Walnut St. home early Thursday, hitting a victim during one of the incidents.

Police were called to the 800 block of Walnut just before 1 a.m. Thursday after a 34-year-old victim was struck in the leg by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

A little more than two hours later, police were once again called to the same house after the suspect allegedly fired shots at the home again, striking a vehicle.

Calbert is wanted on charges of felonious assault, aggravated menacing, criminal damage, and firearms discharge restricted.

