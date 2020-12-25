A Christmas surprise: Santa visits 4-year-old with leukemia

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a rough year on everyone, but it’s been even more so on Carroll Township’s Garber family, so some first responders teamed up to make their season bright.

“This is what the season’s all about. It’s about giving, not receiving, and that’s the most joy for me,” says Toledo firefighter Kyle Getzinger.

James and Jessica Garber have six children. Evan, the youngest, is 4-years-old. He was diagnosed with pediatric cancer this summer.

“On July 29, Evan was diagnosed with leukemia, and that was the day our world stopped turning. It changed our lives,” says James, holding back tears.

Evan has sent the last six months in and out of the hospital with chemotherapy, surgeries, and other intense treatments. Carroll Township Fire and EMS know Evan’s story well. James is the department’s chaplain.

“They’re just great people. They’re always here for us. They’re always here to help take care of us. They’re just part of the family around here,” says Jake Lochotzki, with Carroll Township Fire and EMS.

Getzinger stepped out of his usual role to be Santa on Christmas Eve. Hockey teams from Toledo Fire and the University of Toledo, and Carroll Township Fire and Emergency Medical Service spent the last seven days getting gifts together for the Garber family.

“Mom and dad are both nurses. They’re frontline people in this pandemic. They help other people, so we thought it would be a great opportunity to help them,” says UT Hockey coach Troy Boze.

So a group took time out of their Christmas Eve to bring some joy to the Garber family.

“There are so many other families out there ... that have a worse situation than what we’re in. So we just ask that when you think about Evan and our family, that you say a prayer for those families that have it even worse than we do this Christmas,” says James Garber.

As of now, Evan’s treatments are going well, and his prognosis is positive.

