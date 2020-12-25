Advertisement

Is a white Christmas in store for Toledo?

Some areas will see up to three inches of snow for Christmas, with the Cleveland area getting...
Some areas will see up to three inches of snow for Christmas, with the Cleveland area getting as much as six inches.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hopefully, Santa brought you a coat, gloves, and hat, because you’re going to need them if you venture outside on Christmas.

Single-digit windchills and light snow showers are in the Christmas forecast, with actual highs in the mid-20s. Snow totals will remain under one inch in Toledo. By daybreak Christmas morning, parts of the Toledo area could see a dusting to 1/2 inch of snow, with light on-and-off snow continuing through the afternoon.

'Twas the night before Christmas, with light falling snow... though Toledo will see 1" or below. Dan Smith has the details.

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, December 24, 2020

In the east, totals of 2-3 inches are possible in Erie and Huron counties. Parts of north central and northeastern Ohio are under winter weather advisories and watches.

Saturday will briefly touch the freezing mark, and Sunday will warm to nearly 40 degrees with a rain-snow mix returning.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men broke into Schmucker's restaurant Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Two Reynolds Rd. restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
DeWine: Next round of vaccinations given to older adults, those in school buildings
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
A Toledo firefighter is preparing to retire and was honored with a special reunion during his...
Toledo Firefighter celebrates retirement with life-saving reunion

Latest News

Kris Kringle Town is winter wonderland for SE Michigan
Kris Kringle Town is winter wonderland for SE Michigan
The nurse, wife, and mother of six lost her battle with COVID-19 on December 19th, 2020.
Nurse’s sudden death from COVID-19 leaves behind six children in need
Light up the holidays in Toledo
Light up the holidays in Toledo
Alzheimer’s Association
Wandering is a life-threatening problem for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia