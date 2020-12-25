Is a white Christmas in store for Toledo?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hopefully, Santa brought you a coat, gloves, and hat, because you’re going to need them if you venture outside on Christmas.

Single-digit windchills and light snow showers are in the Christmas forecast, with actual highs in the mid-20s. Snow totals will remain under one inch in Toledo. By daybreak Christmas morning, parts of the Toledo area could see a dusting to 1/2 inch of snow, with light on-and-off snow continuing through the afternoon.

In the east, totals of 2-3 inches are possible in Erie and Huron counties. Parts of north central and northeastern Ohio are under winter weather advisories and watches.

Saturday will briefly touch the freezing mark, and Sunday will warm to nearly 40 degrees with a rain-snow mix returning.

